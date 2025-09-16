Nepal gives kingly send off to Gen Z victims of protests

"Veer shaheed amar rahos, shaheed ko sapana pura hos” (Long live the martyrs, may their dreams be fulfilled) — the chants echoed through the streets of Kathmandu on Tuesday, as citizens lined the roads to pay their respects to the students killed in last week’s firing during the Gen Z protests. The procession of the victims killed in the protests in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday. (Prawesh Lama/HT Photo)

The interim government officially declared the students martyrs, arranged a heavily guarded convoy, and permitted a funeral procession that included a guard of honour provided by the Armed Police Force of Nepal (APF). Two of the three cabinet ministers also joined the procession as it made its way through the capital.

Draped in Nepal’s national flag, the bodies of 11 students — kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for the past week — were taken through various parts of the city before reaching the Pashupatinath temple for final rites on the banks of the Bagmati river.

Fearing potential unrest during the procession, the government deployed a significant security presence along the route, including riot control units accompanying the convoy.

The neighbouring country of 30 million was plunged into chaos last week after security forces attempted to suppress rallies led by young anti-corruption protesters.

At least 72 people — including 59 students — were killed in the worst outbreak of violence since the end of the civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, following widespread unrest in which the homes of senior politicians were ransacked and the Parliament building was set on fire.

Some families of the deceased, particularly those from outside the capital, had already taken the bodies for cremation in their hometowns.

The interim government is covering all transportation costs to return the bodies to the families. It is also bearing the medical expenses of those injured and currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the city.

“The last time everyone came on the streets to pay their respects like this was during the death of our King and his family. After many years or maybe even two decades, the whole nation is again grieving. People are also upset because this time it is the students who have been killed. Some were still in their school uniform when they were shot. We are praying that Nepal becomes a better place after this Gen Z protest,” said Bishal Karki, one of the drivers leading the convoy of a dozen vehicles and nearly 200 motorcycles.

On Sunday, shortly after assuming office, Prime Minister Sushila Karki announced that her government would honour all students who died during the protests as martyrs.

The government is also expected to declare a national day of mourning, with one of the dates likely to be designated as a permanent National Mourning Day.

Karki further stated that the government must align itself with the vision and aspirations of the younger generation.

Basu Dev Joshi, father of one deceased student, Gaurav Joshi, said, “True to his name Gaurav (pride), he has made everyone proud. He died a martyr for the sake of this country.”

Along the banks of the Bagmati river, as the priests readied to perform the final rites of the students together, citizens lit candles and waved Nepal’s national flags. When it started raining, many among the crowd said this, in Hinduism, was a good omen and a message from the gods.