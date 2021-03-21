Nepal government alerts public to avoid gatherings, take Covid-19 precautions
Following a surge in Covid-19 cases due to a possible second wave, the Nepal Ministry of Health on Sunday has alerted the public not to hold public meetings and continue to take precautions.
Alerted by an increasing number of coronavirus infection cases in other countries, the Health Ministry of the Himalayan Nation asked people not to hold any public events such as assemblies, gatherings, meetings, and seminars to prevent further spread of the virus.
"In recent weeks the number of Covid-19 infections worldwide has increased especially in our neighboring countries. Owing to the possible increase in the number of cases in Nepal, it is requested not to hold any kind of meetings, processions, rally, gatherings, seminar and any kind of businesses inviting a large number of people and follow social distancing, continue use of masks, wash hands frequently and follow the protocols issued by Ministry," Spokesperson for the Ministry, Dr Jageshwor Gautam stated in a release.
Nepal in recent days also has seen a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases though the mortality rate due to the virus has skidded downwards. With the second phase vaccination campaign on hold due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of jabs and delays in delivery from manufacturers, the Himalayan Nation now faces uncertainty.
Though more than one million population of about 30 million residents of Nepal have already been administered the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine, it is yet to be ascertained by when they will get their second dose.
India, with which Nepal shares its open border in the south, east, and west, reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with its richest state Maharashtra again accounting for about 60 per cent of the total infections across the country.
