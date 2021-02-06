Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance
With grant assistance from India, Nepal on Tuesday inaugurated a road connecting the Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation.
The Indian government has provided financial assistance of NRs 44.48 million for the road, which connects the Indian border with Nepal's Laxmipur, Balara and Gadhiaya areas.
Issuing a press release, the Indian Consulate in Birgunj said that Consul General Nitesh Kumar and Division Chief of Department of Roads, Road Division, Chandranigahpur - Binod Kumar Mauwar jointly inaugurated the road, which is expected to ease the movement of daily commuters across the border.
"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation' was utilized for construction of the blacktopped road. It has two packages viz. Package-I of 4.46 kims from Indian Border-Laxmipur-Balara-Mirzapur and Package-II of 1.62 Kms from Mirzapur to Gadahiya Road/Hulaki Road. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an agreement between the Government of India and Government of Nepal," the release stated.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Division Road Office, Mujeliya, Janakpurunder, the Department of Roads, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Government of Nepal had signed the MoU for the construction of the road.
"Now the project is under the jurisdiction of Chandranigahapur Road Division. The newly built blacktopped road connecting the Indo-Nepal Border is expected to ease the movement of daily commuters across the border. The project is a reflection of India's development partnership with Nepal and complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal in strengthening infrastructure," the release added further.
