Nepal judicial council removes chief justice over birth certificates row

The Nepal chief justice on Wednesday was relieved of his post by the country’s judicial council amid dispute over his multiple birth certificates.

The council sent a letter to Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli, citing inconsistencies in the birth dates mentioned in his citizenship and academic certificates. It said that as per the available certificates, Parajuli should have retired on August 5, 2017 — the day he turned 65.

As per Nepalese law, as civil servants must retire after reaching the age of 65.

Parajuli’s removal came on the same day that President Bidhya Devi Bhandari was sworn in for her second term — as chief justice, he was entitled to administrate the oath of office to her.

The decision of the council was made minutes before the ceremony. However, Parajuli went ahead and administered the oath.

His move has opened a fresh can of worms, triggering a debate whether it was constitutional and legal. Several legal and constitutional experts have opined that Bhandari should take another oath of office.

The council’s decision comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Parajuli’s date of birth and his move to censor the press for reporting on the same.

Parajuli had been under pressure to resign from his own team of justices after nine justices boycotted the benches assigned to them after the controversy broke.