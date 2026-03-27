Nepal PM-designate Balen Shah releases new video song on eve of swearing-in

On the eve of his swearing-in as the Prime Minister of Nepal, rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah 'Balen' released his new video song ‘Jai Mahakali’. Balen was also elected as the leader of the Parliamentary party of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Thursday. (PTI)

The 35 year old released the track on Thursday, with the new video song featuring scenes from his election campaign. The song is patriotic and promotes national unity, and garnered more than one lakh 50 thousand viewers within a couple of hours of its release on YouTube, PTI news agency reported.

The video had already been released a decade ago, but was re-released to the public on Thursday with additions from his election campaign. Apart from this, the former Kathmandu mayor will also release two other new songs soon, PTI reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, Balen was also elected as the leader of the Parliamentary party of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Thursday. With this, Balen will take oath as the the youngest elected prime minister of Nepal on Friday. The RSP leader will also become the first person from the Madhes region in Nepal to hold the topmost executive post in the country,

The RSP, which had already projected Balen as the prime ministerial candidate, registered a landslide victory in the general elections in Nepal held on March 5. The party secured 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR), thus making it eligible to form a majority government under Nepal's Constitution.

RSP will form the government after having decimated the traditional parties in the country. This was the first election in Nepal following the Gen Z protests in the country last year, which led to the resignation of former PM KP Sharma Oli.

The central committee meeting of the RSP formed its Parliamentary party right after the newly elected HoR members took oath.

“Endorsing a proposal put forward by party chairman Rabi Lamichhane, the Parliamentary party meeting unanimously elected Balen as its leader, formally qualifying him for the top executive post of the country,” PTI cited Shanker Shrestha, secretary of the RSP's central organisation committee, as saying.