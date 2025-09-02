Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nepal PM holds talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 09:46 pm IST

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli met Han Zheng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing and the two leaders discussed the expansion of bilateral ties as well as projects that would benefit both countries.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli is currently on a five-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.(X/@kpsharmaoli)
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli is currently on a five-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.(X/@kpsharmaoli)

Oli is currently on a five-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The Prime Minister met Han at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, the Chinese side discussed the expansion of bilateral diplomatic relations as well as expediting projects that would benefit both countries,” a source at the Prime Minister's secretariat said.

Similarly, the Nepali side reiterated its commitment to the One-China policy and pledged not to allow its territory to be used against China.

Han hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Nepali delegation.

Oli will return to Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Nepal PM holds talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On