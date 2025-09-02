Nepal PM holds talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing and the two leaders discussed the expansion of bilateral ties as well as projects that would benefit both countries. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli is currently on a five-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.(X/@kpsharmaoli)

Oli is currently on a five-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The Prime Minister met Han at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, the Chinese side discussed the expansion of bilateral diplomatic relations as well as expediting projects that would benefit both countries,” a source at the Prime Minister's secretariat said.

Similarly, the Nepali side reiterated its commitment to the One-China policy and pledged not to allow its territory to be used against China.

Han hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Nepali delegation.

Oli will return to Kathmandu on Wednesday.