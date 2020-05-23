e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nepal’s nationwide Covid-19 tally reaches 548

Nepal’s nationwide Covid-19 tally reaches 548

The Ministry of Health and Population said that eight people, including seven men and one women were identified as positive in Kapilavastu district.

world Updated: May 23, 2020 15:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kathmandu
Thirteen men were reported positive in Sarlahi district, one women in Bara district and one male in Kathmandu.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Thirteen men were reported positive in Sarlahi district, one women in Bara district and one male in Kathmandu.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
         

Nepal has reported 41 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide tally to 548 with three deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that eight people, including seven men and one women were identified as positive in Kapilavastu district.

Thirteen men were reported positive in Sarlahi district, one women in Bara district and one male in Kathmandu.

The ministry said that eight men were found infected in Rupandehi district and another in Chitwan district.

The affected people were in the age group of 17 to 52 years. The new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far reported three deaths from the deadly virus. Earlier, the ministry had confirmed nine coronavirus patients on Friday night.

A total of 70 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In