Nestle recalls some of its baby formulas. Here is why

Food and beverage giant Nestle announced on Tuesday that it is recalling some batches of its key baby nutrition products due to potential contamination with a toxin that could cause nausea and vomiting. Nestle published batch numbers for products sold in various countries that should not be consumed.(REUTERS)

These baby formulas include SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-on formulas, mostly concentrated in Europe. However, the BBC reported, quoting Nestle officials, that the recall is global.

After a quality issue was detected in an ingredient from a leading supplier, "Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially impacted infant nutrition products," a Nestle spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The company, which manufactures products ranging from KitKat to Nescafé, stated late on Monday that no illnesses or symptoms have been confirmed that are tied to any of the recalled products.

The product recall, which began on a smaller scale in December, presents another challenge for new Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil, who is attempting to kickstart growth with a portfolio review following a period of management turmoil.

Austria's health ministry stated that the recall affected over 800 products from more than 10 Nestlé factories, marking the largest product recall in the company's history.

How to check the affected batch numbers?

Nestle published batch numbers for products sold in various countries that should not be consumed and said it was working to minimise any potential supply disruption.

The Swiss company stated that it had identified a potential risk at one of its factories in the Netherlands.

Customers are advised to look for the corresponding code on the base of the tin or box for powdered formulas or on the base of the outer box and on the side or top of the container for ready-to-feed formulas.

Why has Nestlé recalled baby formulas?

Nestle recalled batches of its SMA, BEBA, and NAN products in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, and Britain, warning of the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium.

The toxin "is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water, or when making the infant milk. If consumed, it can lead to rapid onset of symptoms," which include nausea, vomiting or abdominal cramps," said Britain's Food Standards Agency.

Norway's food safety agency said there was no acute health risk.

Nestle holds almost a quarter of the world's $92.2 billion infant nutrition market, according to a SkyQuest Technology Group analysis published by Reuters.

The company does not publish specific sales data; however, infant formula is part of the company's Nutrition and Health Science division, which accounted for 16.6% of the Swiss company's total sales of $115.35 billion in 2024.