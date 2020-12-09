e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nevada’s top court rejects Trump campaign’s appeal to overturn election results

Nevada’s top court rejects Trump campaign’s appeal to overturn election results

It was the latest court failure for Trump and his allies, who have lost dozens of cases in state and federal courts in an unsuccessful attempt to nullify the result of the November 3 election. Trump says the result was fraudulent, but no court has found evidence to support his assertions.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:31 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nevada
Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada.
Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada. (AP/ File photo)
         

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Nevada rejected an appeal late Tuesday from President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the election results in the state, affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win in one of the battleground states that gave him overall victory.

It was the latest court failure for Trump and his allies, who have lost dozens of cases in state and federal courts in an unsuccessful attempt to nullify the result of the Nov. 3 election. Trump says the result was fraudulent, but no court has found evidence to support his assertions.

Last week, a district court in Nevada ruled that the Trump campaign had not proven a claim that there had been a malfunction in voting devices and the contest between Trump and Biden had been manipulated.

“We also are not convinced that the district court erred in applying a burden of proof by clear and convincing evidence, as supported by the cases cited in the district court’s order,” Nevada’s Supreme Court said in its judgement.

Nevada’s Republican Party said it was “extremely disappointed” by the decision.

“We were not afforded an opportunity to write our brief or argue the case in front of the Court,” Nevada’s GOP said in a statement. “Full denial of legitimate due process and appellate rights is truly unprecedented, shocking and extraordinary.”

Biden won Nevada by a 33,596-vote margin, giving him the state’s six votes in the Electoral College which choses the president. The electors are scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 to formalize the outcome, with Biden having won 306 votes to 232 for Trump.

Tuesday was marked as the so-called safe harbor deadline for states to resolve disputes arising from the election. Under US law, Congress will consider a state’s election result to be “conclusive” if it is finalized by the safe harbor date.

tags
top news
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
AstraZeneca vaccine better at stopping Covid-19 than slowing transmission: Report
AstraZeneca vaccine better at stopping Covid-19 than slowing transmission: Report
Sensex hits 46,100-mark first time, Nifty ends above 13,500 as markets end at record high
Sensex hits 46,100-mark first time, Nifty ends above 13,500 as markets end at record high
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In