‘Never say never’: Hillary Clinton says she is being urged to enter 2020 presidential race

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:34 IST

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she is being urged by “many, many, many people” to enter the 2020 presidential race and wouldn’t rule out a third White House bid, though she has no plans for a run.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

“But,” she added, “as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

The former secretary of State’s comments, made during a book tour stop in London, come as some politically moderate candidates -- including Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick, a former governor of Massachusetts -- consider late entrances into the race.

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.