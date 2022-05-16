New Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe likely to give ‘full explanation’ of financial crisis today
Ranil Wickremesinghe, the new prime minister of Sri Lanka who was sworn-in last Thursday, is likely to address the country on Monday, in what would be the first national address of his record sixth term as the island nation’s premier.
During the speech, Wickremesinghe will present the ‘full picture’ of Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis, its worst since 1948 when it gained independence from British rule.
Also Read | Behind the chaos: A perfect economic storm, brazen nepotism in Sri Lanka
“There is a lot to be done and undone. We are prioritizing matters, rest assured they shall be addressed as early as possible. We have managed to get things moving in the last 48 hours. I will provide a full explanation of the financial crisis faced by the country tomorrow,” the United National Party (UNP) leader said in a Twitter post last evening.
On fuel, the 73-year-old wrote that due to a scarcity of dollars in banks, his government was exploring options such as securing the necessary funds to pay for immediate fuel requirements.
Also Read | Sri Lanka faces an inflection point
On gas, he informed that his government had secured payments for a consignment, which, he said, will be unloaded and distributed ‘as soon as possible.’
“Medicine, Food and Fertilizer: At the conclusion of our meeting today, The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have pledged support to assist in procuring essential items,” Wickremesinghe also wrote.
“21st Amendment: This will be taken up for discussion with the Attorney General’s Department tomorrow and then be presented to Cabinet for approval,” he concluded his thread.
On April 21, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the country’s principal opposition party, presented in Parliament a draft bill of the 21st constitutional amendment. The bill proposes, among other things, the abolition of the current executive presidential system.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt to send medical supplies worth ₹28 crores to Sri Lanka
Meanwhile, Ranil Wickremesinghe’s address, if it happens today, will come exactly one week after the resignation of his predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the embattled President, Gotabaya. Already under pressure to step down, Mahinda Rajapaksa finally buckled after a group of Rajapaksa supporters attacked anti-government demonstrators, in Colombo, on May 9.
-
Shanghai aims to return to normal life from June 1
Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas. The city plans to gradually increase domestic flights and rail services, and from Monday will begin reopening supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies.
-
US witnesses 2 shootings in 48 hours, concerns over gun violence again: 5 points
The United States witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours, one of which was confirmed as racially motivated. In the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the gunman, identified as a white 18-year-old man, killed 10 and wounded three, most of them Black. On Sunday, a gunman went on a rampage at a church near Los Angeles, killing one and leaving four others in "critical" condition, as per the officials.
-
Ukraine says it destroyed 11 Russian aerial assets, thwarted crossing of river
The Ukrainian Air Force has claimed it targeted and destroyed as many as 11 Russian aerial assets, adding that in the process, it also prevented Moscow's troops from crossing a river, which, if true, would mean that Russian forces have, for a second time, failed to cross a river in Ukraine. The two-day battle was first reported by the UK on May 13. It has, however, taken 'significant losses,' as per various estimates.
-
North Korea reports 8 deaths as Kim laments Covid response
North Korea on Monday reported 8 new deaths and 392,920 more people with fever symptoms amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak as leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over delays in medicine deliveries and ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in the country's capital, Pyongyang. The eight new deaths reported in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday brought its death toll to 50.
-
1 dead, 4 hurt at California church, day after New York's Buffalo mass shooting
One person was dead and four people were "critically" injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state. Law enforcement said an emergency call had come from Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (20:26 GMT) Sunday afternoon. Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics