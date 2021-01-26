New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
A new system that can warn people of landslides nearly a week in advance is set to be launched in Bangladesh later this year, helping tackle increasing risks from a disaster linked to climate-change-driven extreme rainfall, experts said on Tuesday.
Developed by the United Nations and Bangladesh's environment ministry, the warning system uses satellite imagery, rainfall measurements and other meteorological data to predict landslides in vulnerable regions.
Right now, landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data, said a U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization spokesman.
Initially, the new alerts are likely to be introduced in May, when the monsoon season begins, in Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh.
Besides at-risk Bangladeshis, the area is home to nearly a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who have lived there since they fled their country in 2017.
Researchers have gathered data on the area including soil properties and the history of landslides, as well as rainfall thresholds likely to trigger events, FAO officials said.
The information will be used to produce warnings at least five days in advance of expected landslides, they said.
If succesful, the system - developed by the FAO and the International Organization for Migration - could be expanded to other parts of the country as well, they added.
Experts on adapting to climate change said such warnings could save lives, particularly among the country's most vulnerable.
"Increased heavy downpours which may be due to climate change will definitely cause greater likelihood of more landslides in the hilly areas," said Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development.
"It would be ... very important for the communities vulnerable to landslides to get warnings to enable them to survive," he added. Bangladesh is highly threatened by landslides, particularly during monsoon periods, and the number of disasters has been on the rise due to increasingly severe weather, losses of soil-holding trees and excavation work in hilly areas.
Between 2000 and 2018 landslides killed at least 700 people in the Chittagong Hill districts in southeastern Bangladesh, according to the FAO.
The low-lying nation is often included on lists of countries most at risk from the impacts of rising global temperatures, from more extreme storms to floods.
Scott Hussey, a spokesman for FAO, said it was important to remember "that no early warning system related to any hazard can be 100% accurate".
Making the system work effectively will require continual work to refine and upgrade it, as well as efforts to create better awareness of landslide risks among local communities, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation via e-mail.
Solaiman Haider, a senior official from Bangladesh's Department of Environment, said the system was promising but still in its early stages.
"We will come to know how well it works and to what extent people accept this during the monsoons," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eli Lilly, Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies study data shows promising results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron push for return to pre-Trump cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK hits grim Covid-19 death toll figure of 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hopes Joe Biden will 'learn a lesson' from Donald Trump's wrong policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watchdog group to track hiring of ex-Trump aides
- The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity, which kicks off Tuesday, said it’s building a list of former officials and aides who were involved in what the group says were the Trump administration’s most controversial actions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai court acquits 80-year-old writer of defaming monarchy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran urges Joe Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights Covid-19
- "Since (Biden's) administration claims not to be anti-science like the previous one ..., one expects it to free the transfer of Iran's own foreign exchange resources to fight the coronavirus and for health and food, and lift banking sanctions quickly," said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK launches new global platform to track new Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, New Zealand ink trade deal as Beijing calls for reduced global barriers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No serious Covid-19 cases among Israelis given Pfizer shot, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter bans major Republican donor Mike Lindell over Capitol riots
- According to a report by CNN, the decision to ban Lindell's account was taken based on Twitter's new policy whereby people who repeatedly share election misinformation can be permanently banned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox