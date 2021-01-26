IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Currently landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data.(Representational/ AP)
Currently landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data.(Representational/ AP)
world news

New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk

Initially, the new alerts are likely to be introduced in May, when the monsoon season begins, in Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:52 PM IST

A new system that can warn people of landslides nearly a week in advance is set to be launched in Bangladesh later this year, helping tackle increasing risks from a disaster linked to climate-change-driven extreme rainfall, experts said on Tuesday.

Developed by the United Nations and Bangladesh's environment ministry, the warning system uses satellite imagery, rainfall measurements and other meteorological data to predict landslides in vulnerable regions.

Right now, landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data, said a U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization spokesman.

Initially, the new alerts are likely to be introduced in May, when the monsoon season begins, in Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh.

Besides at-risk Bangladeshis, the area is home to nearly a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who have lived there since they fled their country in 2017.

Researchers have gathered data on the area including soil properties and the history of landslides, as well as rainfall thresholds likely to trigger events, FAO officials said.

The information will be used to produce warnings at least five days in advance of expected landslides, they said.

If succesful, the system - developed by the FAO and the International Organization for Migration - could be expanded to other parts of the country as well, they added.

Experts on adapting to climate change said such warnings could save lives, particularly among the country's most vulnerable.

"Increased heavy downpours which may be due to climate change will definitely cause greater likelihood of more landslides in the hilly areas," said Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development.

"It would be ... very important for the communities vulnerable to landslides to get warnings to enable them to survive," he added. Bangladesh is highly threatened by landslides, particularly during monsoon periods, and the number of disasters has been on the rise due to increasingly severe weather, losses of soil-holding trees and excavation work in hilly areas.

Between 2000 and 2018 landslides killed at least 700 people in the Chittagong Hill districts in southeastern Bangladesh, according to the FAO.

The low-lying nation is often included on lists of countries most at risk from the impacts of rising global temperatures, from more extreme storms to floods.

Scott Hussey, a spokesman for FAO, said it was important to remember "that no early warning system related to any hazard can be 100% accurate".

Making the system work effectively will require continual work to refine and upgrade it, as well as efforts to create better awareness of landslide risks among local communities, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation via e-mail.

Solaiman Haider, a senior official from Bangladesh's Department of Environment, said the system was promising but still in its early stages.

"We will come to know how well it works and to what extent people accept this during the monsoons," he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh
app
Close
e-paper
People wait to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the International Fair in Poznan, Poland. (Reuters)
People wait to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the International Fair in Poznan, Poland. (Reuters)
world news

Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Poland, a nation with a population of more than 38 million, registered 357,400 births last year, the lowest number since 2005, and some 486,200 deaths from various causes, the highest number registered since the war, in which Poland lost millions of citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Elil Lilly and Regeneron have received US emergency use authorizations for their therapies.(AP | Representational image)
Both Elil Lilly and Regeneron have received US emergency use authorizations for their therapies.(AP | Representational image)
world news

Eli Lilly, Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies study data shows promising results

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Giving people ready-made antibodies can help those who are at high risk of severe disease because of weak immunity or underlying conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data.(Representational/ AP)
Currently landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data.(Representational/ AP)
world news

New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Initially, the new alerts are likely to be introduced in May, when the monsoon season begins, in Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he and former first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he and former first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.(Reuters)
world news

Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Senator Rand Paul, a Trump ally, has pledged to force a vote on whether the Constitution allows the Senate to try the former president who is now a private citizen. Trump left office on Jan. 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This is the hour of multilateralism,” German Chancellor Merkel said. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)(AP)
“This is the hour of multilateralism,” German Chancellor Merkel said. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)(AP)
world news

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron push for return to pre-Trump cooperation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:30 PM IST
A week after Joe Biden’s inauguration, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron used virtual addresses to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda to talk up the value of international cooperation and to push for coordinated action on issues ranging from digital taxation to trade and climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. (REUTERS)
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. (REUTERS)
world news

Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China, while also working to produce a homemade jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is a tragedy that we have now seen more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. This is a dreadful milestone to have reached, and behind each death will be a story of sorrow and grief,” said Chris Hopson, Chief Executive of NHS Providers, a membership organisation for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).(AFP)
"It is a tragedy that we have now seen more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. This is a dreadful milestone to have reached, and behind each death will be a story of sorrow and grief,” said Chris Hopson, Chief Executive of NHS Providers, a membership organisation for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).(AFP)
world news

UK hits grim Covid-19 death toll figure of 100,000

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessment of death certificate data reveals that there have been nearly 104,000 deaths since last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated over issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang. In picture - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.(Reuters)
Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated over issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang. In picture - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.(Reuters)
world news

China hopes Joe Biden will 'learn a lesson' from Donald Trump's wrong policies

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
"We hope the new US administration will learn from the Trump administration's lessons where they carried out the wrong policies on China," said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson, China's Foreign Ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller attends a meeting between US President Donald Trump and small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AFP Photo)
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller attends a meeting between US President Donald Trump and small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AFP Photo)
world news

Watchdog group to track hiring of ex-Trump aides

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity, which kicks off Tuesday, said it’s building a list of former officials and aides who were involved in what the group says were the Trump administration’s most controversial actions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court ruled that Bundit Aneeya had not violated the lese majeste law.(Reuters/ File photo)
The court ruled that Bundit Aneeya had not violated the lese majeste law.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Thai court acquits 80-year-old writer of defaming monarchy

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:01 PM IST
The court last week gave a record sentence of 43 1/2 years under the law to a woman arrested six years ago who posted audio clips online deemed critical of the monarchy. The former civil servant had her nominal sentence of 87 years halved because she pleaded guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that vaccinations would begin in the coming weeks(AP)
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that vaccinations would begin in the coming weeks(AP)
world news

Iran urges Joe Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights Covid-19

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • "Since (Biden's) administration claims not to be anti-science like the previous one ..., one expects it to free the transfer of Iran's own foreign exchange resources to fight the coronavirus and for health and food, and lift banking sanctions quickly," said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Not only will this Platform help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, but it will also boost global capability in this important field," Matt Hancock said.(AFP)
"Not only will this Platform help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, but it will also boost global capability in this important field," Matt Hancock said.(AFP)
world news

UK launches new global platform to track new Covid-19 variants

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Countries will be offered UK capacity to analyse new strains of the virus through the launch of the platform led by Public Health England (PHE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern(Reuters)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern(Reuters)
world news

China, New Zealand ink trade deal as Beijing calls for reduced global barriers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:18 PM IST
"China remains one of our most important trade partners...For this to take place during the global economic crisis bought about by Covid-19 makes it particularly important," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

No serious Covid-19 cases among Israelis given Pfizer shot, says health minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Health minister Yuli Edelstein told a parliamentary panel that new infections and hospital admissions for serious or critical coronavirus complications were now at record numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is not clear which tweets led to the ban on Lindell's account(Bloomberg)
It is not clear which tweets led to the ban on Lindell's account(Bloomberg)
world news

Twitter bans major Republican donor Mike Lindell over Capitol riots

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • According to a report by CNN, the decision to ban Lindell's account was taken based on Twitter's new policy whereby people who repeatedly share election misinformation can be permanently banned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP