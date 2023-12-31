New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco: top 7 spots to ring in 2024 celebrations

New Year's Eve is just around the corner and San Francisco is ready to welcome the new start with a dazzling celebration. But, the question is where can you find the perfect blend of sparkly fireworks and unforgettable memories? From iconic landmarks to waterfront views, San Francisco offers a variety of fantastic spots to ring in the New Year with a burst of color and excitement. So grab your champagne and adventurous spirit, because an unforgettable New Year's Eve fireworks adventure awaits! New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco

New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco: top 7 locations

Embarcadero

Embarcadero is one of the best places to see the fireworks on New Year's Eve in San Francisco. The location offers breathtaking views of the Bay Bridge. A stunning light show along the famous Embarcadero creates a lovely atmosphere as the clock approaches midnight on the waterfront.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Twin Peaks

Looking for an everlasting experience? For a panoramic view of the entire city, head to Twin Peaks. As you look down from the top of Twin Peaks, you can see the fireworks light up the San Francisco skyline. It's a popular spot for those seeking a more elevated and expansive view of the festivities.

Treasure Island

Located in the center of the Bay, Treasure Island offers a unique vantage point of the New Year's Eve fireworks. With the cityscape as a backdrop, the island becomes a panoramic setting for the dazzling displays. You can enjoy fireworks from across the waters.

East Bay

The East Bay locales, including Berkeley Marina, have breathtaking views of the fireworks over the bay.

North Bay

Areas in the North Bay such as Sausalito and Marin County offer a different angle on the events. The beautiful surroundings and serene waterways add another layer of appeal to the New Year's Eve celebrations.

KronOn

The landmark KronOn building in the center of San Francisco offers a convenient and exciting place to watch the fireworks.

Golden Gate Park

If you are looking to spend some time alone with your partner head towards the Golden Park. Grab a seat near Stow Lake or the infamous Japanese Tea Garden and watch the fireworks swing across the trees.