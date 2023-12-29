New Year's Day 2024: Things to do in San Francisco in January

With the last few days of December remaining, 2024 is right around the corner. Most of us have already sorted our plans for New Year’s Eve. While it is commonly preferred to party hard the night before a new year begins, some like more leisure activities. If you are one of those wondering about things to do on New Year’s Day instead of pulling an all-night on 31st December, then keep reading to know the best ways to kickstart 2024. Things to do on New Year's Day 2024

Things to do in San Francisco on New Year’s Day

Despite the chilly weather, you can enjoy some outdoor activities like ice skating, hiking, day trips, and seafood haul by the docks. Here’s a list of some of the top activities to do in San Francisco on New Year’s Day:

New Year’s Day Plunge at Ocean Beach

If you love outdoor activities, then you can participate in the New Year’s Day Plunge at Ocean Beach. The Riptide bar in the San Francisco Outer Sunset neighbourhood is hosting the annual event once again to celebrate 2024. The event begins at 12pm on January 1st at Ocean Beach and Taraval Street.

Watch movies at AMC Metreon

If you want to step out from your home but still wish to stay indoors in the chilly weather, you can watch a movie at the AMC Metreon 16 at 135 4th Street. A few of the movies that will be running at Metreon are The Color Purple and Ferrari.

Day trip around the Bay Area

If you are looking to spend a day or two for a casual New Year’s getaway, you can plan a day trip around the Bay area. Pinnacles, Capitola, and Bolinas are some of the most popular trips.

Go on a local hike

If hiking and trekking captivate you, then these are some of the most popular local hikes you can choose from- Land’s End, Point Bonita, and Mori Point.

Polar Bear ice skating at Union Square

Ice skating is almost directly associated with winter, given its dreamy set-up. The Union Square ice rink is hosting the Polar Bear Skate event, inspired by a popular Canadian tradition. Skaters are invited to ice skate between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in their favourite swimwear.