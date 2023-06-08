New York City choking! An orange haze engulfs the concrete jungle, air quality plummets to Mars-like levels

New York City is facing a major air quality crisis as thick smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs the skyline, transforming the city into an eerie orange haze reminiscent of Mars. Experts warn that the air quality is the worst recorded since at least the 1980s, surpassing even the aftermath of the tragic events of 9/11. With the air quality index reaching dangerous levels, residents are urged to take precautions and stay indoors to minimize exposure. Let's dive into the details of this unprecedented environmental situation. People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality.(AFP)

A hazy reality

As New Yorkers gazed out their windows on Wednesday afternoon, they were met with a surreal sight. The city's skyline, typically a bustling metropolis, had transformed into a scene reminiscent of another planet. Brian Mastro, a meteorologist from Fox Forecast Center, aptly described the view, saying, "It looks like Mars out there." The dense smoke from Canadian wildfires had travelled hundreds of miles, enveloping New York City in an otherworldly orange haze.

Worst air quality since the '80

The air quality index in New York City reached a staggering 353 out of 500 by early afternoon, classified as "very hazardous." This marked the worst air quality recorded since at least the 1980s. On a typical day, the air index hovers around 100, highlighting the severity of the current situation. The city's residents are experiencing the detrimental effects of the smoke, prompting concerns about their health and well-being.

New York City vs Delhi: A stark comparison

In a shocking revelation, the air quality in New York City was ranked 80% worse than that of Delhi, India, which is notorious for its pollution levels. IQair.com, a renowned air quality ranking site, made this alarming comparison around 2:30 p.m. Such a stark contrast highlights the severity of the situation in New York and underscores the urgent need for action.

Not as toxic as 9/11, but still troubling

Comparisons have been drawn between the current air quality crisis and the aftermath of the tragic 9/11 attacks. However, meteorologist Brian Mastro assures us that while the air quality is worse this time, it is not as toxic as the debris cloud that engulfed the city in the wake of the terrorist attack. The 9/11 cloud was more localized to Lower Manhattan, with winds blowing it southward. In contrast, the current situation affects the entire city. Nevertheless, the impact on air quality remains a cause for concern.

What's the source of the haze?

The culprit behind New York City's air quality crisis is the thick smoke emanating from out-of-control wildfires in Canada. These wildfires, burning hundreds of miles away in Quebec, have produced copious amounts of smoke that have traveled to the city, wreaking havoc on air quality. The sheer scale of the wildfires and the resulting smoke have posed a significant threat to the health of residents.

Mayor's warning and precautions

Mayor Eric Adams issued a warning to all New Yorkers, urging them to stay indoors and minimize outdoor activities to avoid exposure to the hazardous air. Even healthy adults are susceptible to the adverse effects of the smoke. Taking these precautions is essential to safeguarding one's health and reducing the risk of respiratory issues and other related ailments.

A battle for clean air

As New York City grapples with this unprecedented air quality crisis, efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the smoke. Experts are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a change in wind patterns that will disperse the smoke and improve air quality. Until then, residents must prioritize their well-being by heeding the warnings and staying informed about the latest developments.