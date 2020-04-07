e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New York registers record 731 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

New York registers record 731 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Medical staff move a patient into the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center emergency room on April 07, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. -
Medical staff move a patient into the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center emergency room on April 07, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. -(AFP)
         

New York state has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, adding though that hospitalizations appeared to be “plateauing.”

Cuomo said 731 people succumbed to the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 5,489. The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday.

New York has borne the brunt of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic, accounting for around half the number of deaths across the country.

COVID-19 has killed more than 11,000 people in the United States, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo said New York appeared be nearing the peak of its pandemic, with a three-day average of hospitalizations down.

He added that intensive care admissions and intubations had also declined.

“We’re projecting that we’re reaching a plateau in the number of hospitalizations,” Cuomo told reporters.

He said social distancing was working, urging New Yorkers to continue to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

“I know it’s hard but we have to keep doing it,” Cuomo implored.

On Monday, the governor extended a shutdown until near the end of the month, ordering schools and non-essential businesses to remain closed until April 29.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was “too early to draw any definite conclusions” about whether the situation was improving in the Big Apple.

“I want to really make sure none of us in public life tell you we have turned a corner until we are absolutely certain,” he told reporters.

Elsewhere, a crew member of the military hospital ship USNS Comfort tested positive for the virus, a navy spokesperson told AFP.

The vessel arrived in New York last month to relieve the burden on hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

“The crew member is isolated from patients and other crew members. There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients,” said the spokesperson.

tags
top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news