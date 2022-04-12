Home / World News / New York subway shooting LIVE: Schools near shooting site under lockdown
Live

New York subway shooting LIVE: Schools near shooting site under lockdown

New York subway shooting LIVE updates: Tuesday's shooting incident in Brooklyn comes just a day after United States President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.
A police officer checks Manhattan subways after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough on April 12, 2022.&nbsp;
A police officer checks Manhattan subways after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough on April 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
At least 13 people have been reportedly injured in a shooting at a subway station in New York's Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. 

"In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available," the New York City Police Department (NYPD) tweeted.

The NYPD added that due to an investigation into the attack, people have been asked to avoid the area of 36th Street and the 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn.

“Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” it further said.

This incident in Brooklyn comes just a day after United States President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 12, 2022 09:35 PM IST

    Last incident involving an explosive in NYC subway happened in 2017

    Back in 2017, a Bangladeshi immigrant Akayed Ullah had detonated a pipe bomb in the subway tunnel between Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

  • Apr 12, 2022 09:16 PM IST

    Schools near shooting site under lock down

    Schools in the area of the Brooklyn subway shooting are sheltering in, the US' Education Department said. All schools in the nearby Brooklyn area are on a 'shelter in' order, which means no one is allowed to leave the building, and only students are allowed in, a Department of Education spokesperson explained.

  • Apr 12, 2022 09:00 PM IST

    'Stay away from this area...', NY mayor office

  • Apr 12, 2022 08:54 PM IST

    Shootings in New York City have risen this year: Report

    News agency AFP reported on Tuesday that shootings in New York City have gone up this year, and the uptick in gun crime has been a central focus for Mayor Eric Adams. In 2021, through April 3, shooting incidents rose to 296 from 260 during the same period, police statistics showed. 

     

  • Apr 12, 2022 08:51 PM IST

    Police give specifics of man in gas mask who tossed smoke canister

    The NYPD said on Tuesday that they were searching for a black man with an orange construction vest and a gas mask who is about 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 79-81 kilograms. 

  • Apr 12, 2022 08:32 PM IST

    'Smoke, blood, people screaming,' says eyewitness

    Sam Carcamo, an eyewitness at the subway station, told the Associated Press on Tuesday “My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming."

  • Apr 12, 2022 08:22 PM IST

    Man in gas mask may have tossed smoke canister on platform to distract crowd: Report

    NYPD and senior law enforcement officials said on Tuesday that a man in a gas mask and an orange construction vest may have tossed a smoke canister on the platform to distract the crowd. 

  • Apr 12, 2022 08:17 PM IST

    President Joe Biden briefed on the incident

    The White House said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has been briefed over the shooting incident in Brooklyn and he is in touch with New York officials. 

  • Apr 12, 2022 07:59 PM IST

    No active explosive devices found, says NYPD

    The NYPD said on Tuesday that no active explosive devices have been found in the shootout at this time. 

  • Apr 12, 2022 07:55 PM IST

    US attorney general monitoring situation

    Merrick Garland, the United States attorney general has received preliminary briefing regarding the shootout and is monitoring the situation in Brooklyn. 

world news

India delivers 3.25 lakh Covishield doses to Cambodia under Quad’s partnership

The Covid-19 jabs were gifted by India to Cambodia as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to donate 5 lakh doses of vaccines to the Indo-Pacific under the Quad vaccine initiative.
Indian Ambassador Devyani Khobragade joined representatives from other Quad nations to jointly hand over the consignment of Covishield vaccines to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh. (Twitter/India in Cambodia)
Indian Ambassador Devyani Khobragade joined representatives from other Quad nations to jointly hand over the consignment of Covishield vaccines to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh. (Twitter/India in Cambodia)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 09:28 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
world news

New York subway shooting: What eyewitnesses said they saw

Service has been halted on the D, N and R trains in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan, and commuters were told to expect major delays on those lines as well as the B, F and Q
People wait for the subway train after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS)
People wait for the subway train after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New York
world news

