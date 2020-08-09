New Zealand Prime Minister visits Hindu temple, relishes Indian food

world

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national elections scheduled in September and relished an Indian vegetarian meal, which included Puri, Chhole and Daal.

Ardern, 40, visited the temple on Thursday.

She was seen removing her boots outside the temple.

“Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern at @indiannewslink event on Aug 6, 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal,” Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted.

She also participated in the prayers.

Ardern Is riding high in the polls on the back of her stewardship of the country’s Covid-19 response.

New Zealand will hold elections on September 19.