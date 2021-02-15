New Zealand receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: PM Jacinda Ardern
The first 60,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine arrived in New Zealand on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
The news comes as New Zealand put its most populous city of Auckland on three-day Level 3 lockdown after detecting three Covid-19 community cases, which were the more transmissible UK virus variant. The rest of the country moved to Level 2 lockdown for the same period. The restrictions will be reviewed on a 24-hour basis.
"I can now add and confirm that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in New Zealand this morning. Approximately 60,000 doses or 30,000 courses landed in Auckland," Ardern told a press conference.
The shipment arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight from Belgium via Singapore.
"That's more than enough doses to vaccinate our frontline workforce over the coming weeks," the prime minister added.
The rollout will start this Saturday.
Schools at the frontline of Macron's plan to 'fight all forms of separatism'
- Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron. Dragnet raids unleashed against private Muslim schools have become the underside of the presidential priority. In December alone, teams carried out 476 raids and closed 36 establishments.
- It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione.
- Trump has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election.
