New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern(Reuters)
world news

New Zealand receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: PM Jacinda Ardern

The news comes as New Zealand put its most populous city of Auckland on three-day Level 3 lockdown after detecting three Covid-19 community cases, which were the more transmissible UK virus variant.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:02 PM IST

The first 60,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine arrived in New Zealand on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The news comes as New Zealand put its most populous city of Auckland on three-day Level 3 lockdown after detecting three Covid-19 community cases, which were the more transmissible UK virus variant. The rest of the country moved to Level 2 lockdown for the same period. The restrictions will be reviewed on a 24-hour basis.

"I can now add and confirm that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in New Zealand this morning. Approximately 60,000 doses or 30,000 courses landed in Auckland," Ardern told a press conference.

The shipment arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight from Belgium via Singapore.

"That's more than enough doses to vaccinate our frontline workforce over the coming weeks," the prime minister added.

The rollout will start this Saturday.

A member of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) putting on protective gear at the isolation ward of the Donka Hospital in Conakry.
A member of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) putting on protective gear at the isolation ward of the Donka Hospital in Conakry.(File Photo / AFP)
world news

Ebola outbreak in Guinea: Why is it a huge concern? Who is 'patient zero'?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:42 PM IST
While the ongoing pandemic has already stretched the health resources around the globe, the Ebola outbreak has prompted the WHO to rush assistance to Guinea.
The unrest has revived memories in the Southeast Asian nation of bloody outbreaks of opposition to almost half a century of direct army rule, which had ended in 2011, when the military began a process of withdrawing from civilian politics.
The unrest has revived memories in the Southeast Asian nation of bloody outbreaks of opposition to almost half a century of direct army rule, which had ended in 2011, when the military began a process of withdrawing from civilian politics. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Junta deploys more soldiers, armoured vehicles as protests thin in Myanmar

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The February 1 coup and the arrest of Nobel peace prize winner Suu Kyi and others have sparked the biggest protests in Myanmar in more than a decade, with hundreds of thousands coming onto the streets to denounce the military's derailment of a tentative transition to democracy.
Tokyo had conveyed its 'strong concerns' to China over the new law authorising military force in the waters.
Tokyo had conveyed its 'strong concerns' to China over the new law authorising military force in the waters.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Japan debating on response to China's new coast guard law

ANI, Osaka, Japan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The new Chinese law allows Beijing's coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that it sees as illegally entering its waters, sparking fear that Japanese vessels navigating around the Senkaku Islands would be targeted.
world news

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. (Representative Image)(Reuters Photo)
world news

Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills six Iran-backed fighters: Reports

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The SANA news agency claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, which it said were fired from Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
With nearly a quarter of the UK's population now inoculated with a first dose of a vaccine in a little over 2 months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.
With nearly a quarter of the UK's population now inoculated with a first dose of a vaccine in a little over 2 months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.(AFP Photo)
world news

End of lockdown? UK PM Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST
"We've got to watch the data," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important."
Green power exceeded coal and gas generation in the country's energy mix for the first time in 2020.
Green power exceeded coal and gas generation in the country’s energy mix for the first time in 2020.(HT File (Representative Image))
world news

Surge in Britain’s renewable power exposes grid risks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Wind power produced a quarter of Britain’s electricity last year, however the climb in output lead to more than 250 million pounds ($346 million) being spent on costs where energy had to be dumped because of network constraints.
New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.
New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.(Reuters file photo)
world news

No new community Covid-19 cases found in New Zealand since lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
New Zealand also announced its first batch of vaccine had arrived. Officials said the shipment of about 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech would initially be prioritized on border workers.
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica.
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, police officers stand guard near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France. Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron in a nation bloodied by terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher outside his school in a Paris suburb followed by a deadly attack inside the basilica. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Schools at the frontline of Macron's plan to 'fight all forms of separatism'

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron. Dragnet raids unleashed against private Muslim schools have become the underside of the presidential priority. In December alone, teams carried out 476 raids and closed 36 establishments.
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration taken, Jan. 22, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration taken, Jan. 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Tech giants 'close' to deals with Australian media

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had made "great progress" in resolving a standoff being closely watched around the world.
According to international law experts, the EU-China deal could lead to "incremental improvement" at best, in areas that are not completely incompatible with the nature of China's political system.
According to international law experts, the EU-China deal could lead to "incremental improvement" at best, in areas that are not completely incompatible with the nature of China's political system. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

China's labour rights issues a threat to its trade deal with EU

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:52 PM IST
In the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is expected to face intense resistance from some European lawmakers, while international unionists, who say the pact will do nothing to stop human rights abuses or protect labour rights in China, have vowed to ramp up pressure over the deal.
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
world news

At Camp David retreat, President Biden hangs out with family

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione.
Some protesters posed for photographs in front of military vehicles while holding red signs that said "Join in CDM."
Some protesters posed for photographs in front of military vehicles while holding red signs that said “Join in CDM.”(REUTERS)
world news

Aung San Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Suu Kyi's extended detention is likely to further inflame tensions between the military.
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.(AP)
world news

US rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The driver left the scene of the accident, and Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally.
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Trump has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election.
