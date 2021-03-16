News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout
- The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp reached a content-supply deal with Facebook Inc in Australia, the companies said on Tuesday, a step toward settling a dispute that saw the social media giant briefly shut down thousands of pages in the country.
The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
Facebook's shutting out all media content in the country for a week last month angered world leaders, as the blackout included emergency services and government health pages. It ended the shutdown when Australia agreed to soften some parts of the new regulations.
News Corp, which owns about two-thirds of Australian metropolitan newspapers, was among media companies calling for the government to make Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google pay for the media links that drive viewers, and advertising dollars, to their platforms.
Google had also objected for months and threatened, like Facebook, to withdraw core services from the country, before signing deals with most media outlets - including News Corp - in the days before the rules became law.
"The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses," News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement that thanked the Australian prime minister, treasurer and chief antitrust regulator by name.
"This digital denouement has been more than a decade in the making," Thomson added.
Facebook's head of news partnerships in Australia, Andrew Hunter, said the deal meant Facebook's 17 million users in the country "will gain access to premium news articles and breaking news video from News Corp's network of national, metropolitan, rural and suburban newsrooms".
As well as the country's top-selling tabloids The Daily Telegraph in Sydney and The Herald-Sun in Melbourne, News runs a subscription cable TV network called Sky News, which struck a separate Facebook deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, according to News Corp.
News Corp was first to say it struck a Facebook deal, but free-to-air television broadcaster and newspaper publisher Seven West Media Ltd has previously said it signed a letter of intent to do so.
On Tuesday, Seven rival Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd reported in the Australian Financial Review that it had also signed a letter of intent for a Facebook deal.
A Nine spokesman said the company, which also publishes the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, "continue(s) having constructive and fruitful discussions with Facebook (and) when we have anything to announce we will do so".
A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on the Nine negotiations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Floyd case: Diverse jury so far for ex-cop's trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran's third homegrown vaccine reaches clinical trials phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's Fast Retailing says supplier plants in Myanmar set on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU commission says Pfizer-BioNTech to deliver over 200 mln vaccine doses in Q2
- The amount includes 10 million jabs which were originally supposed to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters only, according to a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin says 'unprecedented' pressure on countries to reject Sputnik V vaccine
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report which appeared to show that the United States had attempted to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson to shift UK's foreign policy post Brexit towards India, Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Africa CDC reviewing use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- “The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Hong Kong law on patriotic oaths may threaten judges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine scare: European health ministers to discuss shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 359 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered worldwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped
- Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout
- The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
- The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox