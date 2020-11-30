e-paper
Home / World News / Nigeria: At least 110 farmers killed by Boko Haram, some beheaded

Nigeria: At least 110 farmers killed by Boko Haram, some beheaded

The bloodletting took place near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers on rice fields, with a pro-government anti-jihadist militia saying the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats.

world Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:18 IST
Agencies
Maiduguri
The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work.
         

A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on the Boko Haram jihadist group left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday.

Roughly 30 of the men killed were also beheaded in the attack, which began on Saturday morning in Zabarmari village in northeast Borno state.

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” Edward Kallon said in a statement.

“The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year,” Kallon said, blaming “non-state armed groups” without naming Boko Haram.

“I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice,” he added.

The bloodletting took place near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers on rice fields, with a pro-government anti-jihadist militia saying the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats.

The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday.

