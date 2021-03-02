IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
world news

Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls

According to earlier reports, 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe were abducted by an armed gang at around 1am on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, the governor of Zamfara state said on Tuesday, as one of the victims told Reuters how their abductors had beaten her and her schoolmates with their weapons.

According to earlier reports, 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe were abducted by an armed gang at around 1am on Friday.

Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tanau Anka told Reuters that some of the missing girls had run into the bush at the time of the assault, and the number of those kidnapped was 279. All had now been freed, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said.

Reuters journalists in Zamfara's state capital, Gusau, saw dozens of girls in Muslim veils sitting in a hall in a state government building. A few parents arrived later, and one father wept with joy after seeing his daughter.

Most of the girls appeared to be unharmed, but at least a dozen were sent to hospital for treatment. The girls were mostly barefoot, and several had injuries to their feet.

Farida Lawali, 15, told how she and the other girls had been taken to a forest, with the kidnappers carrying those unable to walk.

"They carried the sick ones that cannot move. We were walking in the stones and thorns," she said, sitting in the government house building, covered in a light blue veil.

"They started hitting us with guns so that we could move," she added. "While they were beating them with guns, some of them were crying and moving at the same time."

News of the girls' release brings "overwhelming joy", President Muhammadu Buhari said. "I am pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident."

One father, whose seven daughters were among those kidnapped and freed, said the incident would not deter him from schooling his children.

"It's a ploy to deny our girls ... from getting the Western education in which we are far behind," Lawal Abdullahi told Reuters. "We should not succumb to blackmail. My advice to government is that they should take immediate precautions to stop further abductions."

On Monday, state officials said they were in talks with the kidnappers.

Schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria by armed criminal groups, in a trend started by the jihadist group Boko Haram, and later its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province.

The government has repeatedly denied paying ransoms. But Buhari on Friday urged state governments "to review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles, warning that the policy might boomerang disastrously".

The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest, a region increasingly targeted by criminal gangs. On Saturday, gunmen released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school on Feb. 17 in the north-central state of Niger.

In 2014, Boko Haram abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the northeastern town of Chibok, in Nigeria's most high profile school kidnapping. Around 100 of them remain missing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nigeria
Close
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
world news

China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
world news

Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the FATF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honoured to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me," Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.(image via twitter)
"The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honoured to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me," Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.(image via twitter)
world news

Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Varghese, a lawyer by training, had previously served as the chief operating officer of the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential election and later as the executive director of the inaugural committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.(File Photo / AP)
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Explainer: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
world news

US poised to sanction Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Navalny

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The measures, if carried out, would be the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and would set the tone for relations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Israel launches freedom bracelet that will track travellers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The bracelet scheme launched on Monday at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport will allow people to quarantine at home. It will alert authorities if someone removes the bracelet or ventures too far from the home monitor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
world news

Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
According to earlier reports, 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe were abducted by an armed gang at around 1am on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
world news

Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(Reuters)
The case offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(Reuters)
world news

Syrian victims of 2013 chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign alerts people to a closed business in Manhattan on March 1, in New York. The city is still suffering from a lack of tourists and workers who have not returned in large numbers since the pandemic outbreak.(AFP Photo)
A sign alerts people to a closed business in Manhattan on March 1, in New York. The city is still suffering from a lack of tourists and workers who have not returned in large numbers since the pandemic outbreak.(AFP Photo)
world news

'Be strong': CDC chief concerned over spread of Covid-19 variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Twenty nine out of 50 states reported more new infections last week compared to the previous seven days, whereas only seven states in the prior week reported weekly increases, according to Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province in this file picture from May, 2017. (AFP File)
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province in this file picture from May, 2017. (AFP File)
world news

Pashtun demand for greater Afghanistan could ignite nation's rivalry with Pak

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The demand by millions of Pashtuns under the title of "Pashtun Tahfuz Movement" (PTM) led by Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen for the formation of Great Afghanistan with the unification of Pashtuns and Balochs living on the other side of Durand Line has alarmed Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FBI Director Christopher Wray(Reuters/ File photo)
FBI Director Christopher Wray(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Questions about the FBI's preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray's appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
world news

Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Ma's recent woes were triggered by an October 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP