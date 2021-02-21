Nigerian military plane crashes on approach to Abuja airport: Minister
A Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria's aviation minister said.
Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account that "a military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna."
He gave no details on casualties but wrote: "It appears to be fatal."
Minna is a city about 110 kilometres (68.35 miles) northwest of Abuja.
A Nigerian Air Force spokesman said he was driving to the airport because of the crash, but gave no additional information.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian military plane crashes on approach to Abuja airport: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves 16 locally-made Covid-19 vaccines for clinical trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Still no details from Tanzania on its Covid-19 response: WHO chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal receives second shipment of 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African variant outbreak shrinking in Britain: UK health secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Severe floods kill five in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's Covid-19 vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel buys Covid-19 vaccines for Syria to secure release of prisoner: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Made in India Covid-19 vaccines reach Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niger voters return to polls in second round for president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak judge lashes out at SC order barring him from hearing cases against Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECP report on bypoll results a 'charge sheet' against Imran Khan: Maryam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK speeds up Covid-19 vaccinations; aims all adults by July 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision ending snap inspections by IAEA does not breach 2015 nuclear deal: Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests on after 2 demonstrators shot dead in Myanmar: What has happened so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox