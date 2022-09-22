Home / World News / Nikki Haley slams talk show host: 'Proud of my Indian name...you racist'

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 09:33 AM IST

Sunny Hostin, the host of ABC’s The View commented on Nikki Haley when one of the panelists brought her name into the discussion. Hostin said, “What is her real name?” She then went on to add that some people can be ‘chameleons’ and decide not to embrace one's ethnicity.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 8.&nbsp;(AP)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hit out at a talk show co-host, Sunny Hostin, for calling her a ‘chameleon’ to hide her identity. The Republican party leader responded in a tweet and said, “It's racist of you to judge my name.”

Nikki Haley, the first female governor of South Carolina, slammed the accusation and wrote, “Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name…”

Sunny Hostin, the host of ABC’s The View commented on Nikki Haley when one of the panelists brought her name into the discussion. Hostin said, “What is her real name?” She then went on to add that some people can be ‘chameleons’ and decide not to embrace one's ethnicity. The host was accusing the Indian-origin US diplomat of ditching her first name ‘Nimrata’ and going by her middle name ‘Nikki’ to be more acceptable in the white-dominated US society.

But the host's opinion did not go well as one panelist said, “Sunny, I don't think it's fair.” Another panelist pointed out “You go by a different name” as Hostin's official name is Asunción Cummings, to which she explained, “That’s because most Americans can’t pronounce Asunción because of the undereducation in our culture.”

Story Saved
Thursday, September 22, 2022
