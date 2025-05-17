Menu Explore
Nine civilians killed in Russian drone attack on bus in Ukraine

AFP |
May 17, 2025 12:24 PM IST

Nine people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a bus carrying civilians in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday, the local military administration said.

Russian drones attacked a bus of Ukraine civilians, killing nine people.(Representative Image)
Russian drones attacked a bus of Ukraine civilians, killing nine people.(Representative Image)

"Unfortunately, as a result of a cynical attack by Russians on a bus with civilians, there are dead," the administration said in a Telegram post, adding that nine people were killed and four wounded in the attack.

It said in a previous statement that eight people had been killed.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
