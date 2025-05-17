Nine civilians killed in Russian drone attack on bus in Ukraine

Local military administration reported nine fatalities and four injuries from a Russian drone strike on a civilian bus in Sumy, Ukraine.
Nine people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a bus carrying civilians in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday, the local military administration said.
"Unfortunately, as a result of a cynical attack by Russians on a bus with civilians, there are dead," the administration said in a Telegram post, adding that nine people were killed and four wounded in the attack.
It said in a previous statement that eight people had been killed.