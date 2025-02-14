Pakistan: 9 killed, 6 injured in Karachi coal mine explosion
Feb 14, 2025 12:04 PM IST
At least nine people died and six were injured in a coal mine blast in southwestern Pakistan, as reported by district officials on February 14.
A blast in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan killed at least nine people and injured six, broadcaster Geo News said on Friday, citing district officials.
