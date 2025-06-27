Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

No agreement about new negotiations: Iran dismisses Trump's nuclear talks claim

Bloomberg |
Jun 27, 2025 12:32 PM IST

Donald Trump had said on Wednesday that the two sides would talk next week and “may” sign an agreement.

Iran denied that nuclear talks with the US are scheduled to resume, diminishing prospects for diplomacy after President Donald Trump suggested a deal could come as early as next week.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rebuffed a request by the UN nuclear inspectors to assess the extent of the damage at Iran's nuclear facilities (AFP file)
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rebuffed a request by the UN nuclear inspectors to assess the extent of the damage at Iran's nuclear facilities (AFP file)

“I say explicitly that no agreement, arrangement or discussion has taken place regarding the initiation of new negotiations,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with state TV late Thursday. “Some of the speculation about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously.”

Trump had said on Wednesday that the two sides would talk next week and “may” sign an agreement. That would have been their first such meeting since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel – in which the US also intervened – derailed a diplomatic push to resolve tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Also read: Why Donald Trump believes both Israel and Iran ‘won’ the war: ‘They have a…’

While some Iranian officials including the president have indicated a readiness for talks, they face resistance from others who are especially opposed to engagement in the wake of the conflict. Araghchi also rebuffed a request by the UN nuclear inspectors to assess the extent of the damage at nuclear facilities bombed by the US and Israel, which he described as “considerable and serious.” 

Iran doesn’t “currently” intend to host International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, he said. The Islamic Republic suspended cooperation with the IAEA on Thursday, after officials criticized the agency for giving Israel a pretext to launch its attacks.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / No agreement about new negotiations: Iran dismisses Trump's nuclear talks claim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On