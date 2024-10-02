‘No attacks on nuclear sites, sanctions on table’: Biden discusses Iran with G7

The United States and G7 members "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, the White House said on Wednesday, and are considering new sanctions. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.(AP)

President Joe Biden spoke with G7 leaders to discuss Iran's "unacceptable" actions and coordinate a response, which may include new sanctions.

Biden said that Iran is "way off course," but confirmed he does not support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Biden added that he would be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon.

ALSO READ- 8 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon; Hezbollah claims 3 Merkava tanks destroyed

Middle East crisis escalates

The Middle East is on the brink of regional war after Iran launched over 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, marking its largest assault on the country. This attack has prompted strong warnings from both Tel Aviv and Washington to retaliate against Tehran.

The Israeli army is also engaged in combat with Hezbollah, an armed group based in Lebanon. On Wednesday, eight Israeli soldiers were killed, marking the deadliest day for Israel's military on the Lebanon front in the past year amid ongoing border clashes with its Iranian-backed adversary.

ALSO READ- Why did Israel ban UN chief Guterres, and what are his views on Middle East crisis?

There's need for a ‘return message’ to Iran: Top American diplomat

The Biden administration is working to align its response to Iran's attack with Israel, while acknowledging that the Middle East is on a “knife's edge”, said US deputy secretary Kurt Campbell, adding that any escalation could threaten both Israeli and US interests.

ALSO READ- ‘Strike Khamenei next’: Israeli official calls for action, Iran leader remains in ‘safe location’

Speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Campbell described Iran's actions as "deeply irresponsible" and stressed the need for a "return message."

He added, "While we recognise the importance of a response, we are concerned about the potential for broader escalation. This could lead to sustained hostility that would jeopardise not only Israel but also our strategic interests."