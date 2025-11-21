No NATO for Ukraine, Russia to hold east Donbas: Inside Trump's peace plan

President Donald Trump's plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede territory to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv's military, according to a draft proposal obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. Russian President Vladimir Putin would also gain ground that he has been unable to win on the battlefield. (REUTERS)

Washington and Moscow worked together on the draft, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with a U.S. representative Thursday. If enacted, it would resolve a conflict that began nearly four years ago by requiring significant concessions from Kyiv and European leaders.

For example, the proposal would not only bar Ukraine from joining NATO but would also prevent the alliance's future expansion. Such a step would be a significant victory for Moscow, which views NATO as a threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin would also gain ground that he has been unable to win on the battlefield. Under the draft, Moscow would hold all the eastern Donbas region, even though approximately 14% still remains in Ukrainian hands.

There would be a path to lifting sanctions on Russia and returning the country to what was formerly known as the Group of 8, which includes many of the world's biggest economies.

Russia would commit to making no future attacks, something the White House views as a concession. In addition, $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine.

However, handing over territory to Russia would be deeply unpopular in Ukraine. It also would be illegal under Ukraine’s constitution. Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out such a possibility.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff have been quietly working on the peace plan for a month, receiving input from both Ukrainians and Russians on terms that are acceptable to each side, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday. Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, a close adviser to Putin, have been key to drafting the proposal.

In other developments, Russia’s chief military officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, announced that Moscow’s forces had taken full control of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, although he also said some Ukrainian troops remained in the city.

The general staff for Ukraine’s armed forces denied Gerasimov’s claims and said Kyiv’s forces remained in control of Kupiansk.