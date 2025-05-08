Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No new pope yet: Black smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel’s chimney on Day 2

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 06:17 PM IST

133 cardinals have arrived in Rome to select the new pope after Pope Francis died on April 21. Thursday marked the second day of the papal conclave.

For a second day, black smoke poured out from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, indicating that the cardinals have failed to select Pope Francis’ successor. The 88-year-old spiritual leader died on April 21 after suffering a stroke that caused a coma and irreversible heart failure.

Black smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave select a new pope. (AP)
Black smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave select a new pope. (AP)

All of the 133 cardinals arrived in Rome to take part in the secret conclave to elect a new pope. On the first day of the conclave, too, black smoke was observed, which led to the continuance of the proceedings to the second day, but that too has given the same result till now.

Also Read: Pope Francis dies at 88, day after celebrating Easter

When was the black smoke observed on the 2nd day?

The black smoke came out of the Sistine Chapel’s chimney at 11:50 a.m. (0950 GMT). It signalled that the second and third ballots of the conclave had failed “to find consensus on a leader”.

“I hope by this evening, returning to Rome, I’ll find white smoke,” said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. He is the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals. Re is not participating in the balloting as the cardinals who are under 80 are only allowed to vote.

Despite initial disappointments, Re is hopeful that the cardinals will elect “the pope that the church and world need today,” reported Italian media. The cardinals will keep voting four times a day until someone wins a two-thirds majority.

Also Read: Holy Father, moral voice: Who is a pope, what are his duties?

In the modern times no pope has been elected on the first attempt. The followers who gathered to know the outcome of the papal vote widely expected to see the black smoke at the first attempt.

“We are hoping for the white smoke tonight,” said 22-year-old student who travelled from Italy.

“Francis did well in opening the church to the outside world, but on other fronts maybe he didn’t do enough. We’ll see if the next one will be able to do more,” he added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / No new pope yet: Black smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel’s chimney on Day 2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On