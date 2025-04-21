Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican announces

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican said in a video statement. (Reuters)

He was 88, and had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for freedom of thought and tolerance in his Easter Sunday address.

After giving his Easter greetings to the crowd, estimated at more than 35,000 people, from the basilica's balcony, Francis delegated the reading of his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") benediction to an associate.

"There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others," read his speech, which also condemned "worrisome" anti-Semitism, and the "dramatic and deplorable" situation in Gaza.

Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on March 23

Pope Francis was released from the hospital on March 23, after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia.

For the first time since becoming pope in 2013, Francis missed most Holy Week events, such as Friday's Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum and Easter vigil at Saint Peter's Basilica, where he delegated his duties to cardinals.

Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from the Americas, was also the first pope in more than a century to live outside the Vatican's apostolic palace, an ornate Italian Renaissance building located next to St. Peter's Square.

Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis, who is said to have never taken holidays, followed a frenetic schedule that he had repeatedly refused to reduce, despite his advancing age and warnings from doctors to slow down.

(With agencies inputs)