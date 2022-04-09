No respite in China Covid surge, Germany rejects vaccine mandate: 10 updates
More than two years into the pandemic, the world can't still let its guards down as the virus continues to mutate. New recombinant variant - XE - is the latest in the list of strains sparking concerns. With China reported to be battling its worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic, driven by the BA.2 sublineage of the Omicron variant, the Biden administration in the US has said that it is closely monitoring a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai that could cause delays to air cargo
Here are the global Covid-19 updates in 10 points:
1. The number of coronavirus cases in China’s financial hub Shanghai are growing quickly despite the entire city being under lockdown since March 28, reports said.
2. Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases of Covid-19 even as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing, Reuters reported.
3. The United States on Friday authorised the "voluntary departure" of non-essential personnel from its consulate in Shanghai and recommended that Americans not travel to China due to tough Covid restrictions there, new agency AFP reported.
4. Roughly 1 in 13 people in England had Covid-19 last week, a similar ratio to the previous week, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday as the Omicron-led surge continues, news agency Reuters reported.
5. India will offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 at government centres.
6. Moderna on Friday recalled 7.64 Lakh coronavirus vaccine doses made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. These batches were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January.
7. The lower house of the German parliament voted against a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for people over the age of 60 on Friday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was disappointed and there was no more room to “further relax Coronavirus restrictions” after the “clear defeat" of the vaccine mandate.
8. More than two-thirds of Africans have been infected by Covid-19 since the pandemic started, 97 times more than reported confirmed cases, according to a World Health Organisation study.
9. Saudi Arabia raised the number of Haj pilgrims allowed this year to one million from inside and outside the kingdom, Saudi state news agency SAP reported early on Saturday. The ministry added that pilgrims from abroad must also present a negative Covid-19 PCR test and that health precautions would be observed.
10. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated the importance of vaccinating 70% of the population in all countries this year, and working to strengthen the global architecture to fight pandemics.
(With inputs from Reuters)
