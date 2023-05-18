No Sympathy for cops: Mick Jagger's daughter arrested for assaulting police?

Mick Jagger's daughter Jade Jagger was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting cops in Ibiza, Spain. As per reports, while in a drunken state, she got involved in an alleged altercation at a restaurant and behaved aggressively with police officers who tried to resolve the matter. Mick and Jade Jagger(Twitter)

As per a report by Page Six, Jade was with a companion and both were under the influence of alcohol or some type of substance. The report suggests that during the altercation at the restaurant, her friend allegedly threatened and insulted the staff. Jade is alleged to have called the police "stupid".

Reportedly, Jade's friend had to be taken to the hospital for being under the influence of substances he allegedly took. The man's identity was not revealed.

Jade is the daughter of Mick who is one of the founding members of rock band The Rolling Stones. She was earlier involved in Jewellery business but in March, she announced that she had stopped working.

“Today is the first day I decided to stop working well at jewllery I think it will bring new light new love and new opportunities thank u to all that supported me,” she wrote while sharing a photo on Instagram.