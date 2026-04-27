‘No word against Americans' wishes': Iranian official says Pakistan ‘not a suitable intermediary’ for talks with US

Pakistan is not a “suitable intermediary” for peace talks between the United States and Iran, a senior Iranian official has said. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security establishment, alleged that Islamabad “always takes [US President Donald] Trump's interests into account” during negotiations. While Pakistan remains a “good friend and neighbour,” it lacks the credibility required for mediation in high-stakes international talks, Rezaei added.

A second round of peace talks between Iran and the US has reached a stalemate.(HT )

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“Pakistan is a good friend and neighbour of ours, but it is not a suitable intermediary for negotiations and lacks the necessary credibility for mediation,” he wrote on X. “They [Pakistan] always take Trump's interests into account and do not say a word against the Americans' wishes.”

He cited examples including what he described as US backtracking on a Pakistan-proposed initiative and unfulfilled commitments related to Lebanon and frozen financial assets. “A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks come amid continued diplomatic friction following Tehran’s earlier accusations that Washington violated a previously agreed ceasefire arrangement linked to US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The ceasefire was initially brokered with Pakistan’s involvement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come amid continued diplomatic friction following Tehran’s earlier accusations that Washington violated a previously agreed ceasefire arrangement linked to US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The ceasefire was initially brokered with Pakistan’s involvement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first round of direct US-Iran talks took place in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. The discussions reportedly lasted 21 hours but ended without any concrete agreement. Both sides agreed to keep diplomatic channels open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first round of direct US-Iran talks took place in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. The discussions reportedly lasted 21 hours but ended without any concrete agreement. Both sides agreed to keep diplomatic channels open. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US vice president JD Vance thanked Pakistan, saying the negotiation outcome was not Pakistan’s fault. He praised Pakistani leaders and security officials for doing an “amazing job” hosting the talks and facilitating the discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US vice president JD Vance thanked Pakistan, saying the negotiation outcome was not Pakistan’s fault. He praised Pakistani leaders and security officials for doing an “amazing job” hosting the talks and facilitating the discussions. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran said the talks failed because of “excessive demands” from the US and a tense, mistrustful atmosphere.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, later receiving army chief Asim Munir to Iran, said he was “delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran” and expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in hosting the dialogue. He called it a reflection of “deep and great bilateral relationship” and a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

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Araghchi is now in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. He also recently made a second visit in three days to Pakistan, where he met Asim Munir to discuss the war and possible pathways forward. He earlier held talks with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials on Pakistan’s mediation role in the ongoing ceasefire-linked negotiations.

The Iranian minister described the trip as “very fruitful,” appreciating Islamabad’s “good offices and brotherly efforts” to restore peace in the region. He said Iran had shared its position on a “workable framework” to end the conflict but added that Tehran was still assessing whether the US was “truly serious about diplomacy.”

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Before visiting Islamabad, Araghchi travelled to Oman for discussions with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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