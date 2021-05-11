Home / World News / Non-hospitalised Covid patients have low risk of long-term effects: Study
A health worker collecting swab samples for Covid testing at the community health centre.
A health worker collecting swab samples for Covid testing at the community health centre.
world news

Non-hospitalised Covid patients have low risk of long-term effects: Study

It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:07 AM IST

Non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects, but they report more visits to general practitioners following infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

"The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate Covid-19 sequelae," the study found.

It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.