North Korea abruptly stops importing Covid containment goods from China
North Korea abruptly stopped importing COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, trade data released by Beijing showed, after the country bought face masks and ventilators from its neighbour in previous months.
Daily new cases of fever in North Korea, as reported by its state news agency, KCNA, have been declining since the reclusive country first acknowledged in mid-May that it was fighting an COVID-19 outbreak. But it has yet to reveal how many of those cases tested positive for the coronavirus.
North Korea did not import any face masks, thermometers, rubber gloves, ventilators or vaccines from China in May, according to data released by Chinese customs on Monday.
Also read: North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
That compared with imports of more than 10.6 million masks, nearly 95,000 thermometers and 1,000 non-invasive ventilators from China in January-April.
South Korea and the United States have offered to provide help, including vaccines, but Pyongyang has not responded.
As Pyongyang has never directly confirmed how many people have tested positive for the virus, the World Health Organization said in June that it assumed the situation was getting worse, not better.
Overall, China's exports to North Korea slumped 85.2% to $14.51 million in May from $98.1 million in April.
The top export items were soybeans, granulated sugar, soybean meal and wheat flour.
Also read: Why a young, fitter and tech-savvy Agniveer is the only answer to China?
North Korea bought $2.97 million worth of soybeans, $2.64 million of granulated sugar, $1.49 million of soybean meal and $846,598 of wheat flour in May, the Chinese customs data showed.
Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on April 29 that China had suspended cross-border freight train services with North Korea following consultations due to COVID-19 infections in its border city of Dandong.
-
Covid infection may increase risk of Parkinson's, mice study suggests
The SARS-CoV-2 virus may increase the likelihood of the brain degeneration found in Parkinson's disease, according to a study in mice. COVID-19 patients commonly report symptoms such as brain fog, headaches, and insomnia, complications which are not new after a viral infection, the researchers said.
-
5 healthy habits to boost children's mental health
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 10-12 percent of children and adolescents experience mental disorders and this must be addressed at the right time. Most mental illness in children, almost 50% of them begin by age 1 and 75% of mental health issues in children occur by the mid-20s.
-
Malaika Arora drops a core strengthening asana before International Yoga Day
The official Instagram account of Sarva Yoga studio and Malaika Arora dropped a video of the actor doing a dynamic yoga flow routine to strengthen the core. Malaika, dressed in a lemon green tank top and shorts, did the Vyaghrasana or the Tiger Pose and a Cat Pose variation. "Yoga is anything but rigid and that's why I love practising these dynamic flows. This month is about getting creative and in today's motivation. I'd like you to show me your best core-strengthening yoga poses. #yoga #yogainspiration #yogadrills #yogaday #sarvayogastudios #malaikasmoveoftheweek," Malaika captioned the clip.
-
With T20 WC approaching, Sunil Gavaskar names India's ‘impact player’
Despite the big names missing from the Indian camp, the home side put up a decent effort and there were hardly any hiccups when the absence of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli was felt on the pitch.
-
Collagen supplements: All you need to know about their uses, benefits, downside
Collagen is a protein that constitutes about 75% of the dry weight of skin and it is also present in bones, tendons, ligaments and connective tissue where collagen in the skin helps to keep the skin firm and provides it durability and resistance to withstand internal and external stresses. Collagen is a type of protein that helps you look youthful or to be specific, it’s a structural protein that makes up the structure or framework of your cells and tissues and also plays a major role in tissue repair, immune response, cellular communication and cellular migration - a process necessary for tissue maintenance and the list goes on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics