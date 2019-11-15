e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

North Korea calls Joe Biden ‘rabid dog’ that ‘must be beaten to death’

The invective against Biden was ‘pretty high on the scale’, North Korean propaganda specialist Mason Richey of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies told AFP, highlighting the multiple repetitions of the “beating the dog” trope.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Seoul
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

North Korea has launched a visceral diatribe against US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice-president a “rabid dog” -- while also borrowing the terminology of Donald Trump.

Pyongyang is renowned for its vitriol, but the verbal deluge was unusually ferocious even by its own standards.

Biden “had the temerity to dare slander the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK”, the North’s official KCNA news agency said late Thursday, referring to the country by its official name.

“Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about,” it went on. “They must be beaten to death with a stick.

“Doing so will be beneficial for the US also,” it added.

It was not immediately clear what had provoked Pyongyang’s ire, but Biden’s campaign released an ad this week condemning Trump’s foreign policy, saying that “dictators and tyrants are praised, our allies pushed aside”.

The voiceover says the word “tyrants” at the exact moment a picture appears of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands at their Singapore summit last year.

KCNA appeared to cite one of Trump’s favoured insults for the candidate -- “Sleepy Joe” -- when it said Americans called him “Biden not awakened from a sleep”.

Biden had shown “a sign of the final stage of dementia”, KCNA added. “It seems time has come for him to depart his life.” KCNA misspelled the candidate’s name as “Baiden” throughout, seemingly reflecting the spelling used in the Korean alphabet.

It is not the first time the North has condemned Biden. In May it called him an “imbecile” and a “fool of low IQ” days after he called Kim a “dictator” and “tyrant”.

The rhetoric underscores its “impatience” with any criticism of Kim, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior researcher at the private Sejong Institute.

“Pyongyang has always loathed hearing its leadership labelled as tyrant or dictator by the outside world,” he said.

The invective against Biden was “pretty high on the scale”, North Korean propaganda specialist Mason Richey of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies told AFP, highlighting the multiple repetitions of the “beating the dog” trope.

Trump himself has also been the target of Pyongyang’s anger at times.

In 2017 the two leaders traded personal insults and threats of war before the diplomatic rapprochement that has seen them meet three times and Trump repeatedly proclaim their personal friendship, although nuclear negotiations remain deadlocked.

As tensions mounted, Kim called Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard” whom he would “tame with fire”, while KCNA also branded him a “rabid dog”.

KCNA used the same Korean word previously translated as “dotard” in its article Thursday, although the epithet did not appear in the official English version.

tags
top news
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveMotichoor Chaknachoor movie reviewDeepika PadukoneDelhi Air QualitySabarimalaOdd-even in DelhiSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News