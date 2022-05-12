Home / World News / North Korea confirms first-ever Covid-19 case, declares it ‘severe emergency’
world news

North Korea confirms first-ever Covid-19 case, declares it ‘severe emergency’

  • The official KCNA news agency said the case was "consistent with" the virus' highly transmissible Omicron variant.
A Covid-19 patient lies in a bed in the acute care unit.&nbsp;(AP (Representational Image))
A Covid-19 patient lies in a bed in the acute care unit. (AP (Representational Image))
Updated on May 12, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

North Korea on Thursday confirmed its first-ever case of Covid-19, with state media declaring it a "severe national emergency incident" after more than two years of purportedly keeping the pandemic at bay.

The official KCNA news agency said samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang on Sunday were "consistent with" the virus' highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The country's top officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, held a crisis politburo meeting to discuss the outbreak and announced they would implement a "maximum emergency" virus control system.

KCNA said Kim told the meeting that "the goal was to eliminate the root within the shortest period of time."

"He assured us that because of the people's high political awareness ... we will surely overcome the emergency and win the emergency quarantine project," it said.

Kim called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures, telling citizens "to completely block the spread of the malicious virus by thoroughly blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country," KCNA said.

All business and production activities will be organised so each work unit is "isolated" to prevent the spread of disease, it added.

The impoverished nuclear-armed nation has been behind a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from the pandemic, with the economy suffering and trade all but stopped.

North Korea had not confirmed a single case of coronavirus until Thursday.

According to the World Health Organization, North Korea had by the end of 2020 conducted 13,259 Covid-19 tests, which all came back negative.

Analysts have said North Korea's crumbling health system would struggle to cope with a major virus outbreak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea kim jong-un covid-19 + 1 more
north korea kim jong-un covid-19
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • FILE PHOTO: Live-streamed footage shows people carrying a banner in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as they protest amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine in March.&nbsp;

    Zelensky slams Russia-Kherson annexure claims: 'War will end when...'| 10 points

    Amid claims that Moscow has been urged to annex the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday night warned that peace talks would be at risk with such “pseudo referendums”. Kherson was one of the first regions to be besieged when the conflict began in February. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1.

  • Elon Musk

    Elon Musk, an erratic visionary, revels in contradiction

    As the uproar over Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter reaches a crescendo, another Musk drama, still chaotic four years after it began, has been back in court. The episode made for a confounding, but now familiar, study in both Musk's manic ambition and his delight in contradiction. This week Musk is again keeping people guessing. Musk boasts that he's acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech.

  • Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

    Indian-American lawmaker advocates for US providing more strategic arms to India

    Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday advocated the need for the Biden Administration to provide more strategic arms to India so that New Delhi can protect itself against China on its border.

  • US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

    ‘Putin doesn’t want to fight NATO,’ says US

    US defence secretary Austin said he doubts Russia will widen its war, such as by attacking missile sites in Poland, because Putin doesn't want to take on the Nato alliance. Austin also said he has emphasised to Ukraine's leaders the importance of keeping track of US weapons sent to the country so they don't go astray. “Accountability is an important issue to all of us,” he said. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

  • Residents line up for a round of Covid-19 testing in a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai.

    China calls WHO chief’s remark on the country's Covid strategy ‘irresponsible’

    China on Wednesday dismissed the World Health Organisation chief's criticism of its zero-Covid strategy and the remarks were scrubbed from the country's social media even before the foreign ministry's formal response. China's foreign ministry said Tedros remarks calling Beijing's “zero-Covid” approach unsustainable and urging an urgent policy shift given the nature of the virus were “irresponsible”.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out