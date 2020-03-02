e-paper
North Korea launched unidentified projectile, says South Korea

While the nature of the projectile fired wasn’t immediately clear, it’s the first such provocation since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Dec. 31 that he was no longer bound by his self-imposed freeze on major weapons tests.

world Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:19 IST
Jihye Lee
Jihye Lee
Bloomberg
A missile launch would break a more than three-month lull in missiles tests by North Korea
A missile launch would break a more than three-month lull in missiles tests by North Korea(AP FILE)
         

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile Monday, South Korea’s defence ministry said in a text message.

A missile launch would break a more than three-month lull in missiles tests by the country. While the nature of the projectile fired wasn’t immediately clear, it’s the first such provocation since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Dec. 31 that he was no longer bound by his self-imposed freeze on major weapons tests.

