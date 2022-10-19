Home / World News / North Korea military orders more artillery firing in response to Seoul's action

North Korea military orders more artillery firing in response to Seoul's action

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 11:39 AM IST

North Korea: The firing order comes after the North launched some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast.

North Korea: A TV screen showing a news programme reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage.
Reuters |

North Korea's military said it has ordered its troops to fire more artillery shells off its east and west coasts on Wednesday in response to South Korea's firing of rounds from multiple rocket launchers, the North's official KCNA reported.

The firing order comes after the North launched some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast around 10 p.m. (1300 GMT) and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

