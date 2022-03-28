North Korea's Kim vows to develop more powerful means of attack
North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, days after the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years.
The statement suggests North Korea might perform additional launches or even test a nuclear device soon as it pushes to modernize its arsenal and increase pressure on the Biden administration while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled. Last Thursday, the North performed its 12th round of weapons tests this year, launching the newly developed, long-range Hwasong-17, which analysts say was designed to reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland.
During a photo session with scientists and others involved in the Hwasong-17 test, Kim expressed a resolve to build up the country's attack capability to cope with threats, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
“Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
Kim said North Korea will develop more "powerful strike means” and also expressed his conviction and expectation that his country will “more vigorously perfect the nuclear war deterrence of the country,” KCNA said.
North Korea said the Hwasong-17 flew to a maximum altitude of 6,248 kilometers (3,880 miles) and traveled 1,090 kilometers (680 miles) during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Outside experts said if the missile is fired on a standard trajectory, flatter than the steep test angle, it could fly as far as 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), enough to reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland and beyond.
Believed to be about 25 meters (82 feet) long, the Hwasong-17 is the North's longest-range weapon and, by some estimates, the world's biggest road-mobile ballistic missile system. Its size suggests the missile is meant to carry multiple nuclear warheads, given the North already has single-warhead ICBMs that could also hit most of the U.S.
U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to denuclearize in return for economic and political benefits largely has stalled since 2019. The Biden administration has urged North Korea to return to talks without any preconditions, but Pyongyang has responded Washington must drop its hostility first and has taken steps to expand his weapons arsenals.
Some experts say Kim could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device as he works to perfect his weapons technology, dial up pressure on the United States and secure stronger internal royalty.
On Monday, South Korea reiterated a previous assessment that there are signs that North Korea is restoring previously demolished tunnels at its underground nuclear testing site. Lee Jong-joo, a spokesperson at Seoul's Unification Ministry, said that a nuclear test by North Korea would pose “a serious threat” to international security and that the North must halt any related acts immediately and return to talks.
The Hwasong-17 liftoff was the North's most serious weapons launch since it tested a previously developed ICBM in November 2017. Its last nuclear test, its sixth overall, was in September 2017. (AP)
-
'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv
It has been 33 days since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine and targeted major cities.
-
Russia, Ukraine to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks between March 28 and 30
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused the West of cowardice and not having enough courage against Russia. In a video address earlier in the day, the comedian-turned-president said, "If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”
-
Macron says 'can’t escalate' war after Biden's 'butcher' remark on Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the US remains a vital ally, saying the two countries share many “common values”, but those who live next to Russia “are the Europeans”.
-
‘We’ve said repeatedly…': Blinken says no strategy of regime change in Russia
US President Joe Biden, who was in Poland on Saturday, called for the Russian leader's removal for his invasion of Ukraine. “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said during his speech in Polish capital Warsaw.
-
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics