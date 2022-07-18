North Korea says 'nearing end of Covid’, China sees fresh spike| 5 points
In many parts across the world, an upward trend is yet again being seen in the Covid cases. While China's cases have surged after a massive outbreak, Japan's daily cases recently hit a record mark of over 110,000. On the other hand, North Korea has said that it is “nearing the end of the Covid crisis”. Meanwhile, India hit a milestone of administering two billion vaccines on Sunday.
Recently, a top WHO scientist had cautioned the world on fresh Covid-19 waves and new variants. Soumya Swaminathan had said that the world needs to be “prepared for these COVID-19 waves as each new variant will be more transmissible, and immune evasive- higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalizations and sickness”.
Here are the latest Covid-19 updates:
1. As China reported 510 Covid cases on Sunday after infections jumped to 580 on Saturday - the highest since May 23, Shanghai is rolling out mass testing in two districts as the financial hub seeks to stamp out infections. The latest hotspots in China include the Guangxi autonomous region in the south of the country, which recorded 112 cases Sunday. China counts symptomatic and aysmptomatic cases separately.
2. Macau began its 11th round of testing for residents on Monday as the world's biggest casino hub extended its lockdown amid one of its worst outbreaks. The authorities have urged the city's over 600,000 residents to stay home with all non-essential businesses being shut.
3. North Korea on Monday said that they are on the path to “finally defuse” the Covid-19 crisis, reported Reuters citing the KCNA. According to the state news agency, 99.98 percent of the total 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovered. " It added that North Korea had reported 310 more cases of people with fever symptoms.
4. Japan witnessed a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases as it hit a record of over 110,000 fresh cases - facing a seventh Covid wave. Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has urged the people to “exercise maximum vigilance”.
5. Canada is set to re-establish its mandatory random Covid-19 testing at four major airports from Tuesday in order to identify new variants of concern. The Canadian government had earlier paused mandatory random testing for those entering Canada by air on June 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
