China sees most Covid cases since May as lockdowns spread
China reported its highest daily Covid-19 case tally in seven weeks as a new cluster emerged in the southern province of Guangxi, underscoring the difficulty of achieving the country’s Covid Zero strategy in the face of more infectious strains of the virus.
The country reported 432 infections for Thursday, up from 292 on Wednesday and the most since May 25. More than a third, or 165 cases, were found in Guangxi province, centered around Beihai, a coastal city of 1.83 million people. The first case was detected Tuesday and authorities shut entertainment venues in the city center from Wednesday.
Separately, CCTV reported that Huaiyuan county in Anhui had 151 preliminary Covid cases on Thursday and was put into lockdown. The province had reported no infections in the figures released earlier Friday.
Shanghai continues to lockdown areas even as cases stabilize
Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, shifted into a full lockdown Wednesday with its more than 4 million residents ordered to stay in their homes. The province reported 71 new cases for Thursday. Wugang, a steel and iron-making city of some 300,000 inhabitants in Henan province, announced a lockdown on Tuesday after finding a single Covid case. The province recorded 52 cases on Thursday.
President Xi Jinping has made the Covid Zero strategy a hallmark of his rule, saying the country won’t pursue “herd immunity” like other countries because it would exact too much of a toll, particularly on China’s elderly, which have low vaccination rates. He has repudiated the high death rates from Covid elsewhere, especially in arch rival the US, which has the highest number of recorded fatalities from the virus globally.
Why China is sticking with its Covid zero strategy: QuickTake
The rolling lockdowns have exacted a costly economic and social toll. Data Friday showed China’s economy grew at the slowest pace since the first outbreak more than two years ago. Gross domestic product expended just 0.4% last quarter from a year earlier; lower than economists’ forecasts of 1.2% growth and the weakest pace since 2020.
Shanghai, which endured a bruising two-month lockdown, was particularly hard hit, with its economy shrinking 14% in the quarter. In Jilin -- which also imposed a lockdown to curb Covid infections -- economic activity shrank 4.5%.
As of Monday, some 30 million people across China were under some form of movement restrictions to quell transmission, but authorities have so far steered clear of strict lockdowns in key economic regions.
-
North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions
North Korea on Friday slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country. Ukraine said on Wednesday it was cutting its official relationship with the nuclear-armed state in response to Pyongyang recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. The North's move came after another Russian ally, Syria, did the same last month.
-
Canada ministers condemn vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue
Ministers in Canada have condemned the vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Greater Toronto Area, while local law enforcement is investigating it as a “hate-motivated incident”. The desecration occurred in the early hours of Wednesday as the statue was found sprayed with graffiti that was pro-Khalistan along with abusive terms. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the GTA.
-
Canada resumes Express Entry for permanent residency. How does it work?
Canada has resumed issuing invitations to apply for permanent residency under its Express Entry scheme, the primary source of skilled foreign workers in the North American country. A total of 1,500 invitations were issued on July 6 under Canada's first all-program Express Entry draw since December 2020 for permanent residence applications and 226th since the 2015 launch of Express Entry, according to CanadaVisa website.
-
Bill Gates plans to 'give all wealth' to non-profit: 'Not a sacrifice at all'
Bill Gates, who is currently on the fifth spot of the Forbes' world billionaire list, has made a big revelation for his non-profit organization - Bill & Melinda Gates - that he had set up with his former wife about two decades ago. He has said that he plans to “give all my wealth to the foundation other than what I spend on myself and my family” in future.
-
Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’
Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. The baby's mother, Jana, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. After Errol Musk's split from Maye HMuskdeman Musk, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics