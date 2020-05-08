e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / North Korea slams South for ‘reckless’ drills along sea border

North Korea slams South for ‘reckless’ drills along sea border

The wrangling came five days after the rivals exchanged gunfire along their land border that Seoul says the North started.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 15:05 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Seoul, South Korea
North Korea on Friday, May 8, slammed South Korea for staging what it called
North Korea on Friday, May 8, slammed South Korea for staging what it called "reckless" military drills near their disputed sea boundary.(AP photo)
         

North Korea on Friday slammed South Korea for “reckless” military drills near their disputed sea boundary, but the South quickly denied any training in the area, the scene of several bloody inter-Korean naval skirmishes.

The wrangling came five days after the rivals exchanged gunfire along their land border that Seoul says the North started. There was no known casualties on either side, but the incident was a reminder of persistent tensions on the peninsula.

A statement from the North’s Ministry of the People’s Armed Forces accused South Korea of mobilizing fighter jets and warships for drills in the western sea boundary on Wednesday.

“Such reckless move of the military warmongers of the south side is the height of the military confrontation,” said the statement, carried by the North’s state media. “This is a grave provocation which can never be overlooked and this situation demands a necessary reaction from us.”

North Korea said the South Korean drills violated 2018 agreements that require both countries to halt firing exercises along their land and sea borders to lower front-line animosities.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the drills didn’t break the agreements because they took place in its western waters, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) away from the sea boundary. A ministry official, requesting anonymity citing department rules, said that South Korea has been maintaining its military readiness without violating the 2018 agreements.

On Sunday, Seoul said several bullets fired from North Korea struck one of their front-line guard posts before South Korean soldiers fired 20 warning shots in response. South Korea sent a message requesting North Korea explain the incident, but the North has yet to reply, according to the Defense Ministry.

Relations between the two significantly improved in 2018 as their leaders held three rounds of summit talks. But much of their rapprochement became stalled as broader diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington came to a standstill due to disputes over terms under which North Korea can fully abandon its nuclear program.

The Koreas remain split along the world’s most heavily fortified border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The United States stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
INS Jalashwa fromMaldives will reach Kochi with around 700 people by May 10
INS Jalashwa fromMaldives will reach Kochi with around 700 people by May 10
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news