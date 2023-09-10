Number Theory: What African Union's inclusion means for G20
The 18th G20 leaders’ summit, under India’s presidency, decided to include the African Union as a permanent member of the multilateral body
The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).
