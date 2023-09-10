Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Number Theory: What African Union's inclusion means for G20

Number Theory: What African Union's inclusion means for G20

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Sep 10, 2023 09:40 AM IST

The 18th G20 leaders’ summit, under India’s presidency, decided to include the African Union as a permanent member of the multilateral body

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).

HT Image
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP