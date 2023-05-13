Home / World News / Observation balloon returns: Now in Polish airspace? Country's ministry says…

Reuters |
May 13, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Poland's territorial defence forces were deployed to search for the object, with which radar contact was lost near the town of Rypin

An unidentified object that entered Polish airspace from the direction of Belarus was probably an observation balloon, the defence ministry said on Saturday on Twitter.

An observational balloon.(AP/Representational)
Poland's territorial defence forces were deployed to search for the object, with which radar contact was lost near the town of Rypin, the ministry said, without specifying when the incident occurred.

belarus defence ministry
