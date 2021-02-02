Offline message app Bridgefy downloaded 600,000 times after Myanmar coup
Offline messaging app Bridgefy said it was downloaded more than 600,000 times in a few hours in Myanmar, after the country's military seized power on Monday and temporarily disrupted internet traffic.
The Mexico-based startup, which gained popularity during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2020, tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app "useful during tough times."
After the country's democratically elected leaders were arrested, phone and internet connections were disrupted in the main city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts of the country.
Communications had been restored by late Monday but, in social media posts seen by Reuters, activists in Myanmar encouraged the download of Bridgefy as a solution to possible further shutdowns.
Bridgefy, whose backers include Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and which has also been used at anti-government rallies in Thailand, is one of several apps based on Bluetooth that use mesh networks to allow users to communicate without internet connections.
They have gained popularity globally, especially in countries which have a history of imposing restrictions on social media platforms and internet providers - though security experts say they can be penetrated, exposing users to surveillance risks.
A similar app, Firechat, has been used in protests in Iran and Iraq.
- Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said “excellent facilities, very informative meeting” from an open window as the group left the center in minivans. He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province and toured laboratories.
- France’s junior minister for European Union affairs, Clement Beaune defended the EU’s decision to purchase the doses in common, an approach that avoided a race between member states and put the bloc’s less affluent countries on an equal foot with its richest countries such as Germany or France.
- Joe Biden seeks to fulfil a campaign pledge to dramatically reposition the US as a global leader following four years of a Trump foreign policy driven by an “America First” mantra. A policy marked by the frequent disparagement of democratic allies and the occasional embrace of authoritarian leaders.
- Between December 14 and January 14, nearly 13 million people received vaccines. The ethnicity of about half of those patients, is known. Of them, only 5.4 percent identified as Black, compared to 60.4 percent who identified as white, 11.5 percent as Hispanic and six percent as Asian.
