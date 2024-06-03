Ohio shooting: One person dead, 24 others injured

One person was killed and 24 others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Akron, Ohio, CNN reported, citing city officials. This image, courtesy of News 5 Cleveland, shows an officer of the Akron Police Department investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Akron, Ohio, Sunday(AP)

According to a statement from the city's mayor and police chief, officers responded to 911 calls shortly after shots were reported and multiple victims were hit in the area of Kelly Ave. and 8th Ave, according to a CNN report.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The city officials said the investigation is being conducted and no further suspect information is available. The city officials urged residents who might have information regarding the shooting to come forward.

In a joint statement, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said, "We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that. For those who have information about this horrific shooting - we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously," CNN reported.

ALSO READ| Who is Larry Connor? 6 points on Ohio billionaire set to explore Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet under the ocean

Malik and Harding said, "This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones."

According to the release, officers responded to the site shortly after the dispatch centre received calls and reports from hospitals of multiple gunshot victims reaching emergency departments.

A total of 25 people were victims of gunshot, including the person who was killed, according to police. In a statement to CNN, the hospital said that seven patients with gunshot wounds were admitted to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment, with one person in critical condition.

Summa Health System-Akron Campus received 15 patients, CNN reported, citing spokesperson Mike Bernstein's statement. Of those patients, one was dead on arrival, another person is in critical condition and 13 others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bernstein. He said that several people who were injured were in the process of being discharged around 4:30 am (local time).