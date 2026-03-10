Edit Profile
    US-Iran war day 10: Key updates UAE residents should know today

    Several Gulf countries, including the UAE, are on high alert as Iran continues to launch drones and missiles in retaliation to the US-Israel attack.

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 11:06 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The US-Iran war is in its second week, with heavy air and missile strikes continuing across the Middle East. The war began with joint US-Israeli attacks on Iranian military and strategic targets, including nuclear facilities and infrastructure, and has since expanded into a broader regional confrontation involving missile and drone attacks on US bases, Israel and several Gulf countries. US forces say they have struck thousands of targets inside Iran since the campaign began, while Tehran has responded with attacks across the region.

    Pedestrians in the Business Bay financial district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Bloomberg)
    Pedestrians in the Business Bay financial district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Bloomberg)

    US President Donald Trump has suggested the military campaign is “ahead of schedule” and could end soon, though fighting and regional attacks continue. The war has also triggered a sharp spike in oil prices and heightened security alerts across Gulf countries, including the UAE.

    Here are 10 latest updates on the US-Iran war:

    War enters second week

    The US-Israeli offensive on Iran has entered its second week. US President Donald Trump said the war is “very complete” and could end “very soon,” though he has not declared the mission accomplished yet.

    Iran has a new supreme leader

    Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader. Israel has openly vowed to target him, raising fears of further escalation.

    UAE air defences intercept attacks

    UAE air defences destroyed 12 ballistic missiles and intercepted 17 drones amid Iranian attacks on March 9, Monday. Authorities said the number of injuries in the UAE has risen to 117.

    Track Live Updates on Dubai, Abu Dhabi news here

    Two UAE armed forces officers killed

    Two UAE officers - First Lieutenant Pilot Ali Saleh Ismail Al-Tunaiji and Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi - were killed when their helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction while performing national duty, the government said in a statement.

    Iran warns of stronger missile attacks

    Iran's aerospace commander said the frequency and scope of missile launches will increase, with heavier warheads expected to be used in future strikes.

    Israel expands strikes on Tehran and Lebanon

    Israel launched a second wave of strikes on Tehran targeting what it calls “terror targets”. Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon have killed 486 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

    Missile and drone attacks across the region

    Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel, US bases in the Middle East, and Gulf energy infrastructure, raising regional security concerns.

    Oil prices surge on war fears

    Global oil prices jumped nearly 20% to a four-year high before easing slightly after Trump suggested the conflict may end soon. The spike is linked to fears of supply disruptions in the Gulf.

    Security concerns in key shipping routes

    Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are growing, with Iran warning that security in the vital oil shipping lane cannot be guaranteed while the war continues.

    UAE calls for de-escalation

    The UAE has said it does not seek to be drawn into the conflict and will not attack Iran, urging efforts to reduce tensions while defending itself against incoming threats.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

