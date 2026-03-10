US-Iran war day 10: Key updates UAE residents should know today

The US-Iran war is in its second week, with heavy air and missile strikes continuing across the Middle East. The war began with joint US-Israeli attacks on Iranian military and strategic targets, including nuclear facilities and infrastructure, and has since expanded into a broader regional confrontation involving missile and drone attacks on US bases, Israel and several Gulf countries. US forces say they have struck thousands of targets inside Iran since the campaign began, while Tehran has responded with attacks across the region. Pedestrians in the Business Bay financial district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump has suggested the military campaign is “ahead of schedule” and could end soon, though fighting and regional attacks continue. The war has also triggered a sharp spike in oil prices and heightened security alerts across Gulf countries, including the UAE.

Here are 10 latest updates on the US-Iran war: War enters second week The US-Israeli offensive on Iran has entered its second week. US President Donald Trump said the war is “very complete” and could end “very soon,” though he has not declared the mission accomplished yet.

Iran has a new supreme leader Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader. Israel has openly vowed to target him, raising fears of further escalation.

UAE air defences intercept attacks UAE air defences destroyed 12 ballistic missiles and intercepted 17 drones amid Iranian attacks on March 9, Monday. Authorities said the number of injuries in the UAE has risen to 117.

Two UAE armed forces officers killed Two UAE officers - First Lieutenant Pilot Ali Saleh Ismail Al-Tunaiji and Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi - were killed when their helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction while performing national duty, the government said in a statement.

Iran warns of stronger missile attacks Iran's aerospace commander said the frequency and scope of missile launches will increase, with heavier warheads expected to be used in future strikes.

Israel expands strikes on Tehran and Lebanon Israel launched a second wave of strikes on Tehran targeting what it calls “terror targets”. Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon have killed 486 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Missile and drone attacks across the region Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel, US bases in the Middle East, and Gulf energy infrastructure, raising regional security concerns.

Oil prices surge on war fears Global oil prices jumped nearly 20% to a four-year high before easing slightly after Trump suggested the conflict may end soon. The spike is linked to fears of supply disruptions in the Gulf.

Security concerns in key shipping routes Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are growing, with Iran warning that security in the vital oil shipping lane cannot be guaranteed while the war continues.