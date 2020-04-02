Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price war
Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25 percent at $30.82.world Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:50 IST
London
Oil futures rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude output.
Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25 percent at $30.82. WTI surged to $27.39 per barrel and shortly after was 25.4 percent higher at $25.47.
