Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price war

Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25 percent at $30.82.

world Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Oil storage tanks in Tuapse, Russia
Oil storage tanks in Tuapse, Russia(Bloomberg)
         

Oil futures rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude output.

Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25 percent at $30.82. WTI surged to $27.39 per barrel and shortly after was 25.4 percent higher at $25.47.

